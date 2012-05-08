Patriot Coal Corp PCX.N reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on a slump in thermal coal demand from U.S. power companies and the coal miner forecast lower sales for the year.

The company expects full-year sales of 25 million tons to 27 million tons, lower than the 31.1 million tons it sold last year.

However, Patriot said it is likely to ship between six and seven million tons of thermal coal overseas in 2012, double the 3.8 million tons it shipped last year.

The company's first-quarter net loss widened to $75.3 million, or 82 cents per share, from $15.9 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 13 percent to $502.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 40 cents per share on revenue of $552.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

St Louis, Missouri-based Patriot Coal's shares, which have fallen 36 percent so far this year, closed at $5.38 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)