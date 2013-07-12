Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
Celebrity chef Paula Deen has hired new lawyers from an internationally known firm to defend her in a well publicized employment discrimination lawsuit, according to court filings.
Deen, 66, who had a multimillion-dollar enterprise built on books, restaurants, television shows and housewares, has lost about a dozen business deals after a deposition surfaced last month in which the TV chef admitted to using the "N-word."
Deen and her businesses will now be represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius lawyers including Grace Speights, Jocelyn Cuttino and Alexis Thomas, said the court document filed on Thursday. Her former lawyers at Savannah, Georgia-based firm Oliver Maner asked to withdraw as counsel.
A spokeswoman for Morgan Lewis confirmed the move, and an Oliver Maner attorney said via email that the firm would issue a statement tomorrow.
Pharmacy chain Walgreens, department store JC Penney and Sears Holdings Corp, which owns department store Sears and discount retailer Kmart, all said last month they planned to discontinue Deen's product lines.
Scripps Networks Interactive Inc's cable TV channel the Food Network, which aired Deen's cooking shows, was the first to drop Deen. A number of companies have severed ties with the chef, including Caesars Entertainment Corp, which operated Deen-branded restaurants; retailers Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc; and Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk A/S, which used Deen as a pitchwoman.
The lawsuit in a Georgia federal court involves claims of sexual harassment, and alleges a pattern of racial discrimination against African-American employees in Deen's businesses.
The case in U.S. District Court, Southern District of Georgia is Lisa Jackson vs. Paula Deen, Paula Deen Enterprises et al., 12-cv-139.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.