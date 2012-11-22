Jazz singer Al Jarreau, of 'Moonlighting' fame, dies at 76
LOS ANGELES Jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau, whose hits included "We're in This Love Together" and "Moonlighting", died on Sunday in Los Angeles at age 76.
LONDON Former Beatle Paul McCartney has joined the lineup for a Christmas single raising money for the families of those who died in the 1989 Hillsborough soccer stadium tragedy in northern England, organizers said on Thursday.
Already committed to the song are artists including Robbie Williams, ex-Spice Girl Melanie C, Frankie Goes to Hollywood's Holly Johnson and Gerry Marsden of Gerry and the Pacemakers.
The version of "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother" will hit the shelves on December 17 and is among the frontrunners to claim the coveted Christmas No. 1 slot in the British singles chart.
The charity single will benefit Hillsborough families who campaigned for more than 20 years to overturn official accounts of the tragedy that smeared fans, blaming them for being drunk, ticketless, and intent on forcing their way into the packed ground.
Ninety-six Liverpool supporters died after a crush at the Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield, and an independent inquiry earlier this year concluded that police tried to deflect the blame on to fans to cover up their own incompetence.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)
NEW YORK Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September.
BERLIN When the Nazis asked Django Reinhardt to play for troops heading to the Eastern Front, the musician faced a moral dilemma relevant to artists today, the director of a biopic on the jazz guitar pioneer said on Thursday.