PayPal to partner with JPMorgan
July 20, 2017 / 2:34 PM / in a day

PayPal to partner with JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The PayPal logo is seen during an event at Terra Gallery in San Francisco, California May 21, 2015.Robert Galbraith/File Photo

(Reuters) - PayPal Inc (PYPL.O) said on Thursday it would partner with JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), allowing the bank's customers to link their Chase Pay and PayPal accounts.

The companies said Chase customers will be able to use their reward points to make purchases via PayPal.

PayPal will also be able to process payments on ChaseNet, JPMorgan's payment network.

The payment processor also expanded its partnership with Citigroup Inc (C.N), allowing Citi customers to use reward points with merchants that accept PayPal, effective 2018.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

