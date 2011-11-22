HONG KONG Retail investors are shying away from PCCW Ltd's (0008.HK) up to $1.4 billion HKT Trust IPO, leaving the Hong Kong company to lean on institutional investors and fund managers to fill orders for the deal.

Controlled by Richard Li, PCCW launched the initial public offer on November 9, braving volatile global markets. The IPO is set to be priced later on Tuesday and the fate of the offer will have a bearing on the future of other deals, bankers and analysts said.

The retail portion, which represented about 10 percent of the HKT Trust global offering, was only about half covered when the applications closed on Monday, the Hong Kong Economic Times reported Tuesday, citing market sources.

PCCW declined to comment on demand for the offering.

Hong Kong brokerage Phillip Securities, which tracks IPOs, said it saw demand for fewer than 1 million units as of Friday for the retail portion of the HKT Trust deal, far fewer than the 205.3 million units on offer.

"Given the market conditions now, investors are sitting back to see what will happen," said Jasper Chan, corporate finance officer at Phillip Securities Ltd in Hong Kong. "They don't want to put money in the primary market and that's what is causing lower subscriptions."

The IPO, the first single investment trust to list in Hong Kong, is being offered at a 2012 yield of 7.5-8.9 percent.

"The yield is attractive, but investors are afraid the price will drop in the first trading day, so they will sit back and see if they can buy it cheaper," Chan added.

TEPID DEMAND

Retail demand has also been tepid for other offerings in Hong Kong this year because of volatility in global markets and as investors have balked at paying top prices for IPOs.

Fashion house Prada SpA (1913.HK), which raised $2.5 billion in a June IPO, only had demand for about half the shares on offer for its retail tranche. The stock has lost 12 percent since it went public, less than the 16 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI.

HKT Trust will offer so called share-stapled units in the IPO, each comprising a unit of HKT Trust, a preference share in HKT Ltd and an interest in ordinary shares of HKT Ltd held by the trustee manager.

PCCW confirmed that Li exercised a preference right to subscribe to 200 million units of the offering worth HK$1.08 billion, representing 9.74 percent of the global offering, the Economic Times said.

Li and his companies are subscribing for a total of around 12.49 percent of the global offering, the paper added.

HKT Trust's IPO is being offered at 21 times to 25 times its forecast earnings for fiscal 2012, compared with an average of 15 times for the sector, said Alan Kam, an analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong. That makes the IPO expensive and limits the potential gains for retail investors betting on the units price appreciation, he added.

"The deal is more targeted to long-term investors, for example insurance companies, who look for the yield," Kam added. "The long-term investor may have more interest in the trust, relative to retail investors. The margin (for gains) for retail investors is not that good."

China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and HSBC (HSBA.L)(0005.HK) were hired as joint global coordinators for the offering, with JPMorgan (JPM.N), Standard Chartered (STAN.L)(2888.HK) and Singapore's DBS (DBSM.SI) are also helping to underwrite the deal.