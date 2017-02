Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, the largest U.S. coal miner, said its second-quarter profit fell, and it forecast third-quarter profits below Wall Street forecasts.

Net earnings were $204.7 million, or 75 cents per share, compared with $284.8 million, or $1.05 per share in the same quarter of last year.

(Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)