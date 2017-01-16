Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
NEW YORK Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp (BTUUQ.PK) will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
Hedge fund Mangrove Partners said in December that shareholders should get part of any valuation above the $7.8 billion owed Peabody's creditors during a scheduled hearing on Thursday before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Schermer in St. Louis, according to Barron's.
Peabody said in a statement on Sunday that attempts to appoint an equity committee in the bankruptcy proceedings have generated inaccuracies in the media.
Peabody said it has been consistent and transparent for many months in communicating that, as with most Chapter 11 bankruptcies, current equity holders are unlikely to receive any value and their shares are likely to be canceled.
Peabody said last week that a group of banks has pledged a combined $1.5 billion in loans to help the coal producer exit bankruptcy in the coming months.
Peabody shares rose 9.7 percent on Friday to close at $4.92.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Will Dunham)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Globe Capital for $565 million.