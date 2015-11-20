Peabody Energy Corp said it agreed to sell its New Mexico and Colorado coal assets to Bowie Resource Partners LLC for $358 million in cash.

Bowie will also assume about $105 million in related liabilities, Peabody said on Friday.

The deal includes the El Segundo and Lee Ranch mines in New Mexico and the Twentymile Mine in Colorado, which have combined coal reserves of about 330 million tons, the company said.

The mines are expected to produce 11 million tons and generate pre-tax cash flows after capital expenditures of about $70 million in 2016, Peabody said.

The company said the deal will lower the amount of its self-bonding in place for reclamation obligations by more than $300 million.

Peabody is one among many in an industry struggling to cope with a years-long slump in prices of steel-making and power-generating coal.

