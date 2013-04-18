Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday as it pushed to cut costs in a tough market, but revenue fell just short of analysts' expectations.

The company said lower prices for Australian coal and a slide in U.S. shipments hit revenue, which dropped 14 percent to $1.75 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $1.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Peabody's net loss attributable to common shareholders was $23.4 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with income of $172.7 million, or 63 cents, a year earlier.

The adjusted loss from continuing operations was 5 cents a share, compared with analysts average forecast of a loss of 14 cents.

