LONDON Publishing group Pearson reported underlying sales growth of 3 percent in the first quarter, helped by international education and the Financial Times, and said it still expected sales and operating profit to grow this year.

The British company, which owns the world's biggest education business and Penguin books as well as the FT, said on Friday first-quarter sales were 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion).

Pearson reiterated its forecast for sales and operating profit to grow for 2012 as a whole, despite cuts to U.S. state budgets for textbooks and British funding for apprenticeships.

The quarter was stronger than analysts had expected, but the company's results are weighted towards the second half of the year, which includes the back-to-school textbook buying season, and the Christmas holiday when Penguin's sales are strong.

Pearson said: "Though the external environment remains challenging and we are yet to see signs of improvement, we continue to expect Pearson to achieve growth in sales and operating profits for the year as a whole."

Shares in Pearson are down 5 percent this year so far and are regarded as a bargain by many analysts at an enterprise value of about seven times 2013 core earnings, close to an all-time low. ($1 = 0.6178 British pounds)

