LONDON British publisher Pearson (PSON.L) reported adjusted earnings down by a third in the first half, slightly more than the market expected, after restructuring charges and said it still expects a broadly flat outcome for the year.

Chief Executive John Fallon is reorganizing the educational publisher and Financial Times owner to focus on fast-growing economies and digital services, rather than Europe and North America, where austerity measures are hitting public spending.

Fallon said the market trends that the reorganization would address are continuing. "In general, good growth in our digital, services and developing-market businesses continues to offset tough conditions for traditional publishing," he said.

The company also said it is exploring the sale of Mergermarket, its news service focused on mergers and acquisitions, which is part of its Financial Times operation. It has appointed J.P. Morgan Cazenove as an adviser.

Pearson said adjusted earnings per share fell 4.9 pence to 9.9 pence, including restructuring charges, on sales up 5 percent at constant rates to 2.8 billion pounds ($4.3 billion).

Analysts were expecting sales of 2.7 billion pounds and adjusted earnings per share of 10.6 pence, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The company expects the restructuring to cost about 150 million pounds this year and adjusted earnings per share, excluding those costs, in 2013 to be broadly level with the 82.6 pence posted in 2012.

