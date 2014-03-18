Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
TAIPEI Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, which assembles Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad, is opening up new factory space and recruiting workers in China to meet orders to manufacture the new iPhone 6, Commercial Times reported.
Production would begin in the second quarter, the newspaper said on Tuesday, citing sources which it did not identify. It did not give a timeline for when the phone would arrive in stores.
The report also did not specify the number of units that would be manufactured at the facility in Kunshan, on the outskirts of Shanghai, or how many workers would be recruited.
In addition to Pegatron, fellow Taiwanese contract assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd would be the other primary manufacturer of the new phone, Commercial Times said.
Pegatron chief financial officer and spokesman Charles Lin had no comment on the report. Calls to Hon Hai seeking comment went unanswered.
Shares of Pegatron gained 1.64 percent, eclipsing a 0.26 percent rise in the broader Taiwan market.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.