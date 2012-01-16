Stada receives 3.6 billion euro offer from private equity group Cinven: FT
German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro ($3.83 billion) takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
Pembina Pipeline (PPL.TO) said it will buy Provident Energy PVE.TO for about C$3.24 billion ($3.16 billion) in an all-stock deal, to boost its presence in the North American energy infrastructure sector.
Calgary-based Pembina will pay Provident shareholders 0.425 of its stock for each Provident share.
The deal represents a premium of about 24 percent to Provident's Friday close.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro ($3.83 billion) takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, giving the British consumer goods company a new product line and expanding its presence in developing markets.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK , GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.