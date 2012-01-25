STATE COLLEGE, Penn A Penn State faculty body on Tuesday turned back an attempted resolution of "no confidence" in the university's board of trustees for its handling of the sex abuse scandal that has scarred the reputation of the university.

The Penn State faculty Senate debated the issue as mourners gathered on campus to attend a memorial later this week for former football coach Joe Paterno, who was ousted in the wake of the sex abuse scandal. Paterno died on Sunday after a battle with lung cancer.

Unhappy with the way trustees handled the response to allegations that former Paterno assistant Jerry Sandusky had sexually abused 10 boys for over 15 years, some Penn State faculty proposed a strongly-worded denunciation of the trustees.

"As a result of allegations of pedophilic misconduct by a former employee . the reputation of the Pennsylvania State University has been publicly and seriously defiled," said College of Medicine Professor Tony Ambrose, reading the proposal.

In the end, the faculty Senate voted 128 to 58 against the resolution.

One professor from the College of Engineering said a no confidence vote would create an adversarial relationship and make the board of trustees "look foolish."

"Do we want to be known as dysfunctional?" she asked.

The faculty Senate is an advisory body to the university president.

