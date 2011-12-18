Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin (11) looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Ohio State defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins during the third quarter of their NCAA football game in Columbus, Ohio, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

The quarterback of bowl-bound Penn State was taken to hospital after a locker room fight with a teammate, said the university, which is struggling to restore its image from a child sex abuse scandal.

Quarterback Matt McGloin and wide receiver Curtis Drake were involved in a locker room fight on Saturday after practice, Penn State said in a statement on its website.

McGloin, a senior, was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center where was examined, treated and released. Campus police were called to the locker room after the fight.

University police and the school's Office of Student Conduct "will investigate the incident and report results as they would for any other student involved in an incident on campus," the statement said.

Penn State (9-3) plays Houston (12-1) in the TicketCity Bowl in Dallas on January 2.

University police and the hospital gave no further details about the incident.

Penn State has been trying to rebuild its image after former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was charged with sexually molesting 10 boys. He has denied wrongdoing.

Longtime coach Joe Paterno and the university president were fired by trustees last month for not telling police about one alleged sexual abuse incident.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington)