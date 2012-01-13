VALLEY FORGE, Pa A group of Penn State alumni, rallying around former football star Franco Harris, descended on a meeting hosted by the school's president on Thursday to demand the resignation of the Board of Trustees.

In the latest attempt by the university to recover from a sex abuse scandal, President Rodney Erickson appeared before alumni to address around 600 Penn State graduates at the second of three town hall meetings.

As school officials and alumni arrived for the meeting, however, they were greeted by a group calling itself "Penn Staters for Responsible Stewardship" and invited to a rival gathering featuring Harris that would center on what they described as "real talk" about issues at the university.

It was just the latest sign of turmoil for a school that has been reeling since November when a state grand jury indicted former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky on child sex abuse charges. Sandusky has maintained his innocence.

That was followed by the firing of legendary coach Joe Paterno, the indictment of two other high-ranking university officials on perjury charges, and the departure of university president Graham Spanier.

At the session, which lasted around 90 minutes, a man in the audience asked Erickson if he would issue Paterno an apology.

"I did not take this action," Erickson said, on what was the second stop on a tour to talk with alumni. "The board did."

Erickson, who will appear in Manhattan on Friday, was also asked why he had not yet met with Paterno and his wife Sue, and responded that he planned to sit down with them "when I have a few minutes and it is convenient for them."

Hours before the session, Penn State board of trustee chairman Steve Garban and vice chairman John Surma had issued a statement addressing a question that was on the minds of many who attended: Why was Paterno fired?

They said that given the nature of the grand jury allegations, "The board's unanimous judgment was that Coach Paterno could not be expected to continue to effectively perform his duties."

RIVAL MEETING

After Erickson's session, about 200 people migrated to a separate meeting room where Harris, who earned fame as a Pittsburgh Steeler in the 1970s, told them Paterno should be brought back to coach the first four games of the next season -- the number of games he missed for being fired in 2011.

Former Penn State player Brian Masella, who handed out flyers, said the group wanted more information including on how decisions were being made and why Paterno was not given a chance to make his case before being fired.

"It is making a statement," he said of the alternative meeting at the hotel, adding that the group aimed to "oust as many of the board (of trustee) members as possible."

Inside, the dominant theme of the meeting with Harris was the sense that Paterno had been treated with a lack of respect.

"Thank you for your support of Joe," Harris said. "If there is no closure with Joe, then I know I will not go to the first four games of the season."

A major Penn State fundraiser, Anthony Lubrano, who helped organize the session with Harris, told the group: "We can't move forward and heal until we resolve this Joe Paterno matter."

By his own reckoning Lubrano, a financial adviser in the Philadelphia suburbs, has given several million dollars to Penn State, much of it for a new baseball stadium that was named for him.

He said if Penn State apologized to Paterno, "I think people would be relieved. You can't heal until you cure what ails you," he told Reuters.

A flyer the group provided accused trustees of failing to anticipate the risk the abuse scandal posed; of failing to communicate with the Penn State community, the media and the public; and failing to abide by state law and their own governance rules.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Cynthia Johnston)