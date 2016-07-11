File photo of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaking to reporters after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said late on Sunday a bill to increase funding in the state will become law, about 24 hours before the 10-day period for him to veto the blueprint runs out.

Pennsylvania lawmakers passed the $31.6 billion spending plan on Thursday, a day before the deadline for the start of fiscal 2017.

The state will still not have a complete revenue plan to pay for the increased spending, so the legislature will have to keep working on the same.

