A Philadelphia woman was sentenced on Thursday to life plus 80 years in prison in a fraud scheme that involved kidnapping and imprisoning mentally disabled people in basements and closets, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Linda Weston, 55, pleaded guilty on Sept. 15 in federal court to charges including racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping resulting in the death of the victim and forced human labor.

Weston and her accomplices victimized six mentally disabled adults and four children at homes in Philadelphia, Texas, Virginia and Florida from 2001 through October 2011, the Justice Department statement said.

The group lured victims who were estranged from their families by offering them a place to live, the statement said. Prosecutors said that after convincing them to move in, Weston and others collected their disability and Social Security checks.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe ordered Weston to pay $273,463 in restitution to the Social Security Administration, and a $19,600 special assessment.

An attorney for Weston could not immediately be reached.

Victims were confined to locked rooms, basements, closets, attics and apartments that were often dark and isolated. Sedatives were placed in their food. Some were tortured with beatings and burnings if they tried to escape or protest, the Justice Department said.

Two imprisoned women died of starvation and bacterial infections, it added.

The remaining group of captives was rescued by police in October 2011 after a landlord at a building where victims were held reported to police seeing suspicious activity in a basement.

Weston's daughter, Jean McIntosh, and co-defendant Eddie Wright have also pleaded guilty. Gregory Thomas and Nicklaus Woodard are awaiting trial.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)