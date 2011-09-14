NEW YORK The deeply indebted Pennsylvania capital of Harrisburg has received an advance state aid payment of $2.6 million, Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson said on Wednesday.

The payment, coupled with an advance lease payment of about $7.4 million from the Harrisburg Parking Authority, is expected to help prevent the city from defaulting on a debt payment due on Thursday as well as running out of money to pay city workers.

"Mayor Thompson announced the city will process the bond debt-service payment today as planned," the mayor's spokesman Robert Philbin said.