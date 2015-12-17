HARRISBURG, Pa. A special prosecutor named by Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane to determine whether state officials broke any laws in sending or receiving thousands of inappropriate emails won't shy away from scrutinizing Kane herself, he said on Thursday.

Doug Gansler, a former Maryland attorney general, said his investigators would look at dozens of emails linked to Kane and her twin sister as part of a broader inquiry into email sent by other officials. The sister, Ellen Granahan, serves as a deputy attorney general in charge of the Child Predator Section.

“When I interviewed for this job, I asked her, what if we find something illegal by you? And her answer was, 'so be it',” Gansler told Reuters, referring to Kane.

Investigators will not give special attention to emails connected to Kane or Granahan, he said, but would look at them in due course along with all the others.

The emails connected to Kane and her sister were released on Wednesday by her office. A sample reviewed by Reuters were mostly sent or received by Granahan. Some of them depicted chubby, naked men in humorous poses. Another folder contained cartoons of women who had undergone mammograms.

Kane launched the broad inquiry after discovering thousands of questionable emails on computer servers in the attorney general’s office dating back to her predecessor, Tom Corbett.

The emails surfaced as Kane was investigating how Corbett had handled the prosecution of Jerry Sandusky, a Penn State football coach later convicted of child sexual abuse.

The email scandal, now known as “Porngate,” has already led to the resignation of one Supreme Court justice, Seamus McCaffery. A second justice, Michael Eakin, faces a hearing next week on charges of judicial misconduct for sending emails that included a lament that he had to go out of state to visit strip clubs.

Eakin has said in his own defense that the emails were private, never intended to be seen by the public. He has refused to resign.

Kane has said that her expose of the inappropriate emails was the reason she was charged with leaking grand jury information to embarrass a rival, Frank Fina, the chief Sandusky prosecutor. Fina, now working for the Philadelphia District Attorney, has been closely linked to the email scandal.

