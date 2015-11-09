HARRISBURG, Pa. Three district attorneys told a Pennsylvania Senate committee reviewing Attorney General Kathleen Kane's possible removal that an active law license was needed to do their jobs, as a hearing on the suspended legal officer began on Monday.

Kane, a Democrat, has not been invited to the hearings, which center on the state constitution's requirement that the elected attorney general should have a law license, and on whether the Republican-controlled Senate can directly remove officeholders through a two-thirds vote.

Kane's license was suspended by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after she was indicted last summer for illegally leaking grand jury information to a reporter.

"I would be on permanent vacation if I didn't have a law license," said District Attorney John Adams of Berks County, which includes Reading. "My golf game would get better."

District attorneys from Bucks County, outside Philadelphia, and Somerset County in the western part of the state also told the senators they could not envision being able to do their jobs without a law license in good standing.

Adams, a Democrat who runs a moderately sized prosecutor's office, said not having a law license would affect his ability to decide whether to take a case to a grand jury, charge someone with a crime, negotiate pleas, or seek authorization for wiretaps.

"Nothing happens that is not related to being a lawyer," Adams said.

Senator Sean Wiley, a Democrat from Erie, suggested that a large percentage of what district attorneys, or the Attorney General, do is administrative and can be delegated to subordinates.

But District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strassiser of Somerset County said the authority to delegate might disappear if Kane did not have a law license.

Committee Chairman John Gordner told reporters afterward that Kane's private lawyer accepted a search warrant from the committee on Friday. She has said she will not comply, and Gordner would not say what the committee might do if she does not comply with the Nov. 13 deadline.

Kane told the committee in a letter on Friday that it did not have constitutional authority to bypass the impeachment process to recommend her removal from office.

The committee, of four Republicans and three Democrats, has 30 days to make a recommendation on Kane's removal. Gordner said the next hearing would be next week, but did not set a date.

