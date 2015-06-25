The price for regular unleaded gasoline is advertised at a BP station in Troy, Missouri January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis

Penn Virginia Corp's (PVA.N) shares rose as much as 23 percent on Thursday following a report that BP Plc (BP.L) had offered to buy the U.S. oil and gas producer for $8 per share.

The offer, which values the company at about $573 million, represents an 80 percent premium to Penn Virginia's Wednesday close of $4.45. The company's shares rose as much as $5.47.

Penn Virginia has rejected the offer, saying it undervalues the company, financial news website Proactive Investors reported, citing sources familiar with the situation. (bit.ly/1eJjp4g)

BP and Penn Virginia declined to comment.

(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)