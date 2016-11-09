PRAGUE CEFC China has agreed to buy the Florentinum office complex in Prague from private equity group Penta Investments, the firms said in a statement on Wednesday.

They did not disclose the value of the transaction, but the local CTK news agency put it at around 283 million euros ($311.50 million) without identifying its sources.

Chinese conglomerate CEFC has been on a buying spree in the air travel, banking, beer and real estate industries in the Czech Republic since last year.

The Czech government has pushed for closer trade and investment links with China, an effort boosted by a strategic partnership forged during a March visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

($1 = 0.9085 euros)

