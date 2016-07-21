MSF says Trump's refugee ban puts Syrian lives at risk
GENEVA U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to stop resettlement of Syrian refugees will cost lives, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Monday.
WASHINGTON Humana Government Business Inc, a unit of Humana Inc, and Health Net Federal Services LLC have been selected to provide managed care support to the U.S. Defense Department's TRICARE healthcare program, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The total potential value of Humana's contract, including all option periods, is estimated at $40.5 billion. The instant award, which comprises the nine-month base period, is valued at $67.4 million, the Pentagon said in a statement.
The total potential value of Health Net's contract, including all option periods, is estimated at $17.7 billion. The instant award, which comprises the nine month base period, is valued at $49.3 million, the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech)
AMSTERDAM The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
NEW DELHI India's health ministry is likely to see a substantial increase in funding, after it warned that its programs were short of cash and sought more than $1.2 billion in additional money, according to government officials and documents seen by Reuters.