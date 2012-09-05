WASHINGTON Failure by Congress to avert an additional $500 billion in U.S. defense spending cuts could make the Pentagon rethink its current position, which frowns on additional mergers among top-tier companies in the weapons industry, a top Defense Department official told Reuters.

Top Pentagon officials told industry last year that mounting budget pressures could result in increased mergers, spinoffs and market departures among weapons makers, although they said they did not believe consolidation was needed among the largest companies in the sector.

The additional across-the-board reductions are due to begin taking effect on January 2, under a process known as sequestration.

"We think we have an adequate number now of top tier firms," said Brett Lambert, deputy assistant secretary of defense for manufacturing and industrial base policy, adding that that position could change if defense spending were cut further.

"If sequestration is not averted, we would have to go back and reexamine everything, including fundamental strategic tenets," Lambert said.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa)