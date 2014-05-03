Polanski cannot dictate terms to end rape case: LA prosecutors
LOS ANGELES Fugitive director Roman Polanski could face a tough U.S court battle next week as he seeks to resolve his four-decade rape case without spending more time in jail.
LOS ANGELES Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric are separating after five years of marriage, the couple said on Friday.
Brazilian model Lima, 32, and Jaric, 35, said in a statement that they were separating "after long and careful consideration," and will continue to co-parent their two young daughters.
The couple were married on Feb. 14, 2009, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after eloping, according to People Magazine.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Prudence Crowther)
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."
LOS ANGELES An actor best known for his role in the "Power Rangers" children's television series who prosecutors said stabbed his roommate to death with a sword during an argument pleaded guilty on Thursday to manslaughter.