'Bridges of Madison County' author Waller dies at age 77
NEW YORK Robert James Waller, author of the best-selling romantic novel "The Bridges of Madison County," has died at the age of 77, his literary agency said on Friday.
NEW YORK Legendary blues guitarist B.B. King has canceled the remaining performances of his current tour after falling ill on stage during a performance in Chicago, according to his website.
King, 89, was playing on Friday night at the House of Blues when he felt sick.
"He was immediately evaluated by a doctor and diagnosed with dehydration and suffering from exhaustion, whereby causing the eight remaining shows of his current tour to be canceled," his website said.
No other information on his condition was immediately available.
King, who was born in Mississippi and has been called the "King of the Blues," is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time. He was ranked No. 3 by Rolling Stone magazine in 2003, behind only Jimi Hendrix and Duane Allman.
He has influenced many other guitarists, including Eric Clapton, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
The documentary film, "BB King: The Life of Riley," recounts his life from working in the cotton fields of America's South to international stardom.
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting a second child, a daughter, the billionaire internet mogul said on Thursday.
JERUSALEM Hollywood actor Richard Gere delighted fans after walking the red carpet in Jerusalem for the Israeli premiere of his new film "Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer".