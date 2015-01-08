LOS ANGELES British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancée Sophie Hunter are expecting their first child, a representative for Cumberbatch said on Wednesday.

"They are both over the moon," the actor's representative Karon Maskill said in a statement.

Cumberbatch, 38, is nominated for best actor at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards for his role as mathematician Alan Turing in "The Imitation Game." Last year, he won the accolade in the television category for his portrayal of detective Sherlock Holmes in BBC's "Sherlock."

His engagement to British actress Hunter was formally announced in UK newspaper The Times last November.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Diane Craft)