Actor Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor arrive for the European premiere of 'Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb' at Leicester Square in London December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LOS ANGELES "Zoolander" actor Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor said on Friday they had decided to separate after 18 years together.

"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Stiller and Taylor, best known for playing teenage daughter Marcia Brady in "The Brady Bunch Movie" in 1995, have appeared together in many films, including "Tropic Thunder" and "Meet the Parents."

They married in 2000 and have two children.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant)