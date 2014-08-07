Singer Jason Derulo discusses acting ambitions at 'Swalla' launch
LOS ANGELES Hip hop artist Jason Derulo has big ambitions to break into movies and television but when it comes to auditions, the singer said they are not his thing.
NEW YORK U.S. pop star Beyonce, currently on a U.S. tour with rapper husband Jay Z, will receive a special award and perform at the MTV Video Music Awards this month, the cable TV network said on Thursday,
Beyonce, who received eight nominations, will be awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the show, one of the industry's top ceremonies that will be aired live from California on Aug. 24.
"As a performer, Beyonce has delivered some of the most memorable performances in VMA history," MTV said in a statement.
Beyonce, 32, earned nominations for best video and best collaboration with Jay Z for her hit "Drunk In Love," and will compete for Video of the Year against Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.
R&B singer Usher and Australian rock group 5 Seconds of Summer will also perform at the show.
The Video Music Awards began in 1984 and helped propel the cable channel, now owned by Viacom Inc, as a player in the entertainment industry.
Singer Miley Cyrus shocked audiences at last year's award show in New York with her raunchy performance with Robin Thicke of his hit "Blurred Lines," which dominated the headlines.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Grant McCool)
LOS ANGELES Hip hop artist Jason Derulo has big ambitions to break into movies and television but when it comes to auditions, the singer said they are not his thing.
NEW YORK Swedish pop star Zara Larsson may have racked up more than 1 billion streams on music service Spotify within a few days of her new album's release, but the 19-year-old knows she still has some work to do in the United States.
LOS ANGELES British singer Ed Sheeran reigned atop the weekly U.S. Billboard album and digital song charts on Monday, as his latest album garnered strong sales for a second consecutive week.