Bob Dylan accused of borrowing some of Nobel lecture from study guide
LOS ANGELES Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
The "Formation" singer, 35, who is expecting twins, will however headline the event in 2018, organizers said in a statement.
"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," the statement from festival organizer Golden Voice and Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment said.
"However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."
Beyonce was due to headline the annual festival in the Southern California desert on April 15 and April 22. It was not clear who would replace her.
The R&B singer performed at the Grammy ceremony on Feb. 12, where she proudly displayed a large baby bump and took home two awards.
Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay Z, who have a five year-old daughter Blue Ivy, have not said when the twins are due.
MELBOURNE Australian comedian Rebel Wilson has won a defamation suit against a global magazine publisher after the Victorian Supreme Court found a series of articles alleging she was a serial liar had damaged her career, local media reported on Thursday.
LONDON A documentary opening in British cinemas this week examines the challenges faced by Holocaust survivors in rebuilding their lives after enduring the horrors of World War Two and the Nazi concentration camps.