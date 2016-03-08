Musician Bob Geldof (R) and his wife Jeanne Marine (2nd R) arrive with musician Bill Wyman and his wife Suzanne Accosta at St Bride's church for a service to celebrate the wedding between media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall which took place on Friday, in London, Britain, in this file photograph dated March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/files

Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman arrives with wife Suzanne Accosta for a memorial service for the broadcaster David Frost at Westminster Abbey in London, in this file photograph dated March 13, 2014. Wyman has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a statement from the rock band's press office. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/files

Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman smokes during a news conference in Oviedo, in this file photograph dated July 20, 2006. Wyman has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a statement from the rock band's press office. REUTERS/Stringer/files

LONDON Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a statement from the rock band's press office.

"He is undergoing treatment and is expected to make a full recovery as it was caught in the early stages," the statement said. "The Wyman family has asked for their privacy during this time."

Born in southeast London in October 1936, Wyman joined the Rolling Stones as the band's bass player in 1962.

He left 31 years later to pursue other projects, including forming his own band Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings in 1996.

