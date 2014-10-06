'Bridges of Madison County' author Waller dies at age 77
NEW YORK Robert James Waller, author of the best-selling romantic novel "The Bridges of Madison County," has died at the age of 77, his literary agency said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES Blake Lively and her actor husband Ryan Reynolds are expecting their first child, the actress confirmed on Monday with a picture of her baby bump on her lifestyle website.
"Gossip Girl" actress Lively's website, Preserve, featured a post on family, congratulating "all the expecting mothers out there," accompanied by a photo of Lively caressing her bump.
Lively, 27, and "Van Wilder" actor Reynolds, 37, worked together on the set of 2011's "Green Lantern" movie. They were married in September 2012. This is the first child for both.
Reynolds was previously married to actress Scarlett Johansson.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Leslie Adler)
NEW YORK Robert James Waller, author of the best-selling romantic novel "The Bridges of Madison County," has died at the age of 77, his literary agency said on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting a second child, a daughter, the billionaire internet mogul said on Thursday.
JERUSALEM Hollywood actor Richard Gere delighted fans after walking the red carpet in Jerusalem for the Israeli premiere of his new film "Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer".