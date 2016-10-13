HONG KONG Auctioneers showcased a selection of art belonging to the late British rock star David Bowie in Hong Kong on Wednesday, ahead of a $12.5-million London auction next month.

"Air Power", a painting by New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat with an estimate of at least $3.3 million, was among the handful of items featured by Sotheby's.

The auctioneers placed a low estimate of 10 million to 15 million pounds ($12.5 million to $18.65 million) on the Nov. 10 and 11 auction of a collection of more than 350 pieces.

Bowie, the "Starman", "Rebel Rebel" and "Space Oddity" singer, died in January, aged 69, after an 18-month battle with cancer.

(Reporting by Stef McIntyre. Editing by Sophia Soo)