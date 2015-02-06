ATLANTA Two relatives of singer Bobby Brown, whose daughter with Whitney Houston is said to be fighting for her life in Atlanta after being found unresponsive in a bathtub, got into a fight early Friday at a downtown hotel in the city, police said.

Officers were called to the W Hotel just before 1 a.m. after Shayne Brown said his mother, Tina Brown, spit on him and struck his head with a glass bottle during an argument about a valet parking ticket, a police report said.

Shayne Brown told police he was attending a party to celebrate Bobby Brown's birthday. The Grammy Award-winning singer turned 46 on Thursday.

Brown suffered cuts and drove himself to the hospital, while Tina Brown left the scene before police arrived. No charges have been filed, according to Atlanta police spokeswoman Kim Jones.

Police did not say how the family members are related to the singer.

Brown, who began his career as front man for the R&B group New Edition, has been seen outside Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, where his only child with late pop star Houston has been reported to be receiving care.

Bobbi Kristina Brown, 21, was found face down and unresponsive in a bathtub on Saturday in her suburban Atlanta home, police said, nearly three years after her famous mother drowned in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills, California.

Houston, a six-time Grammy Award winner and actress who battled substance abuse, was 48 when she died on Feb. 11, 2012. Authorities said cocaine use and heart disease contributed to her death.

A family source on Thursday denied media reports that Bobbi Kristina Brown had been taken off life support or declared brain dead.

(Reporting by David Beasley; Additional reporting and writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Eric Beech and Alan Crosby)