Private funeral held for singer George Michael in London
LONDON Best-selling British superstar singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.
LOS ANGELES Former Olympic champion and reality television star Caitlyn Jenner, who came out as transgender in April, is facing a second lawsuit in connection with a fatal car crash on a Southern California highway in February.
Jessica Marie Steindorff, who said in court papers she was injured in her vehicle in the crash, filed the personal injury suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday accusing Jenner of driving "negligently, carelessly, recklessly and wantonly" and causing the crash.
Steindorff works as a Hollywood talent manager, according to CNN.
Relatives of Kimberly Howe, who was killed in the Feb. 7 collision on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, filed a lawsuit in May against Jenner for negligence and wrongful death.
Several other people were injured in the crash, authorities have said, while Jenner escaped serious injury.
The lawsuit filed by Howe's relatives came one week after Jenner, 65, declared in a nationally televised interview in April that she identifies as a woman, becoming the most high-profile American to come out as transgender.
Jenner, who was then called Bruce Jenner, rose to fame with a record-breaking Olympic gold medal victory in the decathlon in the 1976 Summer Games in Montreal. Jenner was known to younger generations as the patriarch of reality TV's Kardashian clan.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Mohammad Zargham)
Mother-daughter-mother actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died in December just a day apart, were remembered by fans and friends on Saturday at a public memorial service in the Hollywood Hills, where they were laid to rest side-by-side in January.