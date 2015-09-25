Spice Girl Mel B files for divorce from husband of nearly ten years
LOS ANGELES Spice Girl Melanie 'Mel B' Brown filed for divorce from her husband after nearly 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.
LOS ANGELES Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner, who is one of the biggest stars in reality television, had her name and gender change officially approved on Friday by a Los Angeles County judge.
A court spokeswoman said Superior Court Judge Gerald Rosenberg gave the approval.
Jenner is a 1976 Olympic decathlon gold medalist who had been known as Bruce before she became the highest-profile American to transition publicly from male to female this year.
The 65-year-old Jenner starred in the television documentary series "I Am Cait," and before that was known to reality TV audiences for years as part of the celebrity Kardashian family. She filed paperwork this month seeking to make her name and gender change official.
Celebrity website TMZ reported Jenner was not present in court Friday for the hearing on the name and gender change.
Chuck Barris, who tapped into Americans’ hunger to be on television by creating game shows such as “The Dating Game,” “The Newlywed Game” and his showcase for the acutely untalented, “The Gong Show,” died on Tuesday, media outlets reported.