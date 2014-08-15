Casey Kasem poses with his Radio Icon Award at the 2003 Radio MusicAwards in Las Vegas, Nevada in this file photo taken October 27, 2003. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

LOS ANGELES The widow of American radio personality Casey Kasem intends to have his body buried in Norway, the spokesman for one of Kasem's daughters said on Friday, in the latest twist in a legal battle stemming from his end-of-life care.

Jean Kasem, the former "American Top 40" deejay's second wife, has indicated her late husband will be buried in the Nordic country, though it is not known when that will occur, said Danny Deraney, a publicist for Kerri Kasem, one of the three children from Casey Kasem's first marriage.

Casey Kasem died on June 15, aged 82, in Washington State after suffering from Lewy Body disease, a form of dementia with symptoms similar to Parkinson's disease. The end of his life was marked by a legal dispute over his care between Jean Kasem and the three step-children from the first marriage.

Deraney said there was nothing to prevent Jean Kasem from burying her late husband in Norway or taking his remains abroad.

He said Kerri Kasem and the two other siblings from the first marriage have been working with a private investigator to keep track of their father's body, which was later taken to Canada.

They have accused Jean Kasem of abusing their father, who was suffering from bedsores at the end of his life, and preventing them from contacting him for a lengthy period.

In May, Jean Kasem had her husband moved to a hospital in Washington state, where he remained while the legal battle over his care raged. His death there about a month later led to a dispute over the disposal of his remains.

Jean Kasem, who was married to Casey Kasem for almost 25 years and bore him a daughter, had the body removed from the funeral home in Washington state and taken to Canada before a court order was issued for an autopsy to be performed.

An attorney for Jean Kasem, Teruyuki Olsen, declined comment on Friday.

At the peak of his career on "American Top 40," Kasem was heard on more than 1,000 stations in 50 countries. He also voiced the character Shaggy on the "Scooby Doo" cartoon mysteries series.

