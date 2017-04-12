Cast member Charlie Murphy arrives for the party for the film 'The Perfect Holiday' at Marquee December 10, 2007. REUTERS/Rahav Segev

Actor Eddie Murphy (L), star of the comedy 'Norbit', poses with his older brother Charlie Murphy as they arrive at the film's premiere in Los Angeles February 8, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actor Charlie Murphy makes an appearance inside the Sony Style Plaza the night of the release of the Playstation 3 console in New York City November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died in his sleep at a New York hospital on Wednesday at age 57 after suffering from leukemia, according to entertainment media reports.

Murphy, whose younger brother is "Coming to America" and "The Nutty Professor" star Eddie Murphy, was a cast member and sketch writer on Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show."

"Thanks for the unforgettable stories, Charlie Murphy. You'll be missed," Comedy Central wrote on Twitter.

The Brooklyn native also co-wrote and acted in some of his brother's movies, including the 2007 comedy "Norbit."

High-profile comedians expressed their condolences and praise for Murphy following news of his death.

"We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time," acclaimed standup comic Chris Rock wrote. "Charlie Murphy RIP."

Murphy's agent and manager were not immediately available for comment. His death was first reported by TMZ and the Hollywood Reporter.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bill Rigby)