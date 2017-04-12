YouTube singer Austin Jones arrested on child pornography charges
LOS ANGELES A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.
NEW YORK Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died in his sleep at a New York hospital on Wednesday at age 57 after suffering from leukemia, according to entertainment media reports.
Murphy, whose younger brother is "Coming to America" and "The Nutty Professor" star Eddie Murphy, was a cast member and sketch writer on Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show."
"Thanks for the unforgettable stories, Charlie Murphy. You'll be missed," Comedy Central wrote on Twitter.
The Brooklyn native also co-wrote and acted in some of his brother's movies, including the 2007 comedy "Norbit."
High-profile comedians expressed their condolences and praise for Murphy following news of his death.
"We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time," acclaimed standup comic Chris Rock wrote. "Charlie Murphy RIP."
Murphy's agent and manager were not immediately available for comment. His death was first reported by TMZ and the Hollywood Reporter.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bill Rigby)
LOS ANGELES Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and thanked everyone who helped his career in music and movies.
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.