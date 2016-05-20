Cher gets some assistance putting her handprints in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony in the forecourt of the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Canadian singer Celine Dion (L) and Cher laugh during the finale of theVH1's 'Divas Las Vegas' show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in LasVegas, Nevada May 23, 2002. The concert is a benefit for VH1's 'Savethe Music Foundation.' REUTERS/Steve MarcusSM - RTR5K3U

Cher arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of 'China: Through the Looking Glass,' in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

LOS ANGELES May 20 - Singer and actress Cher turned 70 on Friday, prompting fans to take to Twitter to celebrate the pop diva's career spanning over five decades.

The California native gained musical recognition as part of duo Sonny & Cher in the 1960s before embarking on a solo career that made her a household name, with hits such as "Dark Lady," "If I Could Turn Back Time" and "Believe."

Fans marked the occasion by posting their favorite pictures of the music star, who has some 25 studio albums, a Grammy Award as well as an Oscar to her name, on Twitter.

