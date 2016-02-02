'Star Wars' embraces girl power with new heroine stories, toys
"Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. A California judge on Tuesday ordered comedian Bill Cosby to give a second deposition in the case of a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 1974 at the Playboy Mansion when she was 15 years old.
"I want to order Mr. Cosby to sit for another deposition at his cost," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan said at a hearing in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Monica. Cosby in October gave a deposition in the case, but plaintiff Judy Huth's attorneys Gloria Allred contended that the entertainer failed to answer certain questions.
(Reporting by Dana Feldman, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Scott Malone)
"Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
NEW YORK When Mexican actress Kate del Castillo helped orchestrate a secret meeting between actor Sean Penn and drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in what became an explosive Rolling Stone article, little did she know she'd be drawing from the experience for her new Netflix series.