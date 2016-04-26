LOS ANGELES The lawyer for a woman accusing comedian Bill Cosby of sexually abusing her as a child said that a Los Angeles County judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss the case after Cosby's lawyers had argued to have it thrown out.

Gloria Allred, who represents accuser Judy Huth, said in a statement that she hoped the suit would be "permitted to proceed to trial and should not be dismissed."

Huth, now in her 50s, sued Cosby in December 2014, alleging that he plied her with alcohol and molested her during an encounter at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1974, when she was 15.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Frances Kerry)