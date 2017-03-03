Bob Dylan accused of borrowing some of Nobel lecture from study guide
LOS ANGELES Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.
LOS ANGELES "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
But Masterson, 40, said the claims were false and dated back more than 10 years.
The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that its homicide and sexual assault section was "conducting an investigation involving the actor Danny Masterson. Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000s."
The statement gave no details.
Masterson started his career as a child model and actor and got his break-out role in the 1998-2006 Fox television comedy series "That 70s Show," in which he played rebel adolescent Steven Hyde.
He is currently appearing in the Netflix comedy "The Ranch" and has been married to actress Bijou Phillips since 2011.
Masterson's representatives said in a statement they were aware of the allegations, which dated back 16 and 14 years.
One involved a former girlfriend of Masterson. "The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their six-year relationship, after which she continued to be his (Masterson's) longtime girlfriend," the statement said.
Another woman made allegations against Masterson about 14 years ago, and police "interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit," the statement said.
"These (are) false allegations," it added.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles and Jill Serjeant in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
LOS ANGELES Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.
MELBOURNE Australian comedian Rebel Wilson has won a defamation suit against a global magazine publisher after the Victorian Supreme Court found a series of articles alleging she was a serial liar had damaged her career, local media reported on Thursday.
LONDON A documentary opening in British cinemas this week examines the challenges faced by Holocaust survivors in rebuilding their lives after enduring the horrors of World War Two and the Nazi concentration camps.