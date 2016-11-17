Madonna says Malawi visit for charity but not adoption
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
EDINBURGH Oscar winner and Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio visited a cafe in Edinburgh, Scotland on Thursday to raise awareness of the plight of homelessness.
The actor, well known for his roles in "The Revenant" and "Titanic", stopped in for lunch at "Home" a restaurant that serves Scottish and French cuisine and spends its profits on projects supporting the homeless.
Crowds of fans braved the wet weather to catch a glimpse of DiCaprio, who signed autographs before eating at the cafe.
Fellow Hollywood actor George Clooney visited a sister cafe "Social Bites" in Edinburgh last year.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Adela Suliman; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
NEW YORK George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future under an authoritarian regime is back as a bestseller and being reprinted decades after it was written as readers grapple with Donald Trump administration's defense of "alternative facts."
Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said on Wednesday negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's platform.