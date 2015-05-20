Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson poses while standing in cement during his hand and footprints ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in celebration of his new movie 'San Andreas,' in Hollywood, California May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson speaks during his hand and footprints ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in celebration of his new movie 'San Andreas,' in Hollywood, California May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson kisses his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson as they pose during his hand and footprints ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in celebration of his new movie 'San Andreas,' in Hollywood, California May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave a shout-out to director Steven Spielberg on Tuesday as he imprinted his hands and feet into the concrete outside the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The wrestling champion-turned-actor called Spielberg one of his idols and thanked the Oscar-winning director for sending him a congratulatory note "out of the blue." "This man who has inspired me over the years, inspired movie-making and created characters that I loved…this man told me: 'you're going for it, and just keep going for it,'" he said.

Johnson is set to star in the disaster movie "San Andreas," in which he plays a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot who must save his daughter after an earthquake devastates the California coast. The film opens in U.S. theatres on May 29. Johnson, 43, has become one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, thanks in part to his recurring role in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. The most recent film, "Furious 7," has earned more than $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon, Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker)