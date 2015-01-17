Former NBA player Greg Anthony (R) and writer John Ridley, participants in the new TV Land show ''That's What I'm Talking About,'' attend a panel discussion at a Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California, January 11, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

CBS Sports basketball analyst Greg Anthony has been suspended indefinitely by the network, a CBS spokesperson said on Saturday, a day after he was arrested in Washington, D.C., on a charge of soliciting prostitution.

"Greg Anthony will not be working again for CBS this season," the spokesperson said in an email.

Anthony, 47, was arrested Friday evening after making an agreement for sexual favors, according to Washington's Metropolitan Police Department.

He was booked into jail and released, Officer Hugh Carew said.

Anthony issued an apology on Saturday to his wife, family and colleagues, saying he made a mistake.

"With this lapse of judgment, I embarrassed many, including myself," he said. "I will work to regain the trust that I have lost, and the first step is saying that I am sorry."

Anthony played 11 seasons in the National Basketball Association before joining CBS in 2008 as lead studio analyst for the network's college basketball coverage, according to his network biography.

He previously played on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas team that won the national college championship in 1990. He was drafted into the NBA in 1991 by the New York Knicks.

He had been scheduled to work CBS' broadcast of the Michigan State-Maryland basketball game in College Park, Maryland, on Saturday.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and James Dalgleish)