Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry and her French actor husband, Olivier Martinez, said on Tuesday they are divorcing after two years of marriage.

It's the third divorce for Berry, 49, who has a 2-year-old son with Martinez. The couple cited irreconcilable differences, according to celebrity website TMZ.com.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce. We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life," the couple said in a joint statement.

Berry in 2002 became the only black actress to win an Academy Award for a lead role, clinching the Oscar for her performance in "Monster's Ball."

She met Olivier, 49, best known for his role in the 2010 sexually charged thriller "Unfaithful," after splitting with model Gabriel Aubry after a five-year romance. Olivier and Berry married in 2013. She was previously married briefly to baseball player David Justice and singer-songwriter Eric Benet.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant)