Ex-Fox News chief Ailes' sex scandal makes way to U.S. television
NEW YORK The story of the rise and fall of former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes is coming to U.S. television in what producers on Tuesday called a "provocative" limited series.
Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry and her French actor husband, Olivier Martinez, said on Tuesday they are divorcing after two years of marriage.
It's the third divorce for Berry, 49, who has a 2-year-old son with Martinez. The couple cited irreconcilable differences, according to celebrity website TMZ.com.
"It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce. We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life," the couple said in a joint statement.
Berry in 2002 became the only black actress to win an Academy Award for a lead role, clinching the Oscar for her performance in "Monster's Ball."
She met Olivier, 49, best known for his role in the 2010 sexually charged thriller "Unfaithful," after splitting with model Gabriel Aubry after a five-year romance. Olivier and Berry married in 2013. She was previously married briefly to baseball player David Justice and singer-songwriter Eric Benet.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant)
LOS ANGELES Actor Harrison Ford, the daring space pilot of "Star Wars" fame, will get to keep flying airplanes in real life after federal officials closed a probe of his latest aviation mishap near Los Angeles without fines or other discipline, his lawyer said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES Filmmaker Roman Polanski on Monday lost another bid to end his 1970s rape case without serving more jail time when a Los Angeles judge ruled the French-Polish director could not seek relief from the courts while still a fugitive.