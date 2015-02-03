Spice Girl Mel B files for divorce from husband of nearly ten years
LOS ANGELES Spice Girl Melanie 'Mel B' Brown filed for divorce from her husband after nearly 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.
LONDON Grammy-nominated Irish singer-songwriter Hozier says people assume he is gay because of his anti-Roman Catholic church anthem "Take Me To Church" and the anti-homophobia video which accompanies it.
In the United States the song, written following a break-up with a girlfriend, has reached No. 2, and is in the same position in the British singles chart.
It may also win Song of the Year at the Grammys next Sunday, when Hozier - from Bray, County Wicklow, and whose full name is Andrew Hozier-Byrne - is scheduled to perform with Annie Lennox.
The "Take Me To Church" video, which has attracted nearly 100 million YouTube views, depicts two men kissing before they are attacked by a homophobic mob.
"Yes, people do make that assumption (that I am gay), which is fine, but for me I don't think it's the point, you know what I mean. It doesn't come into it what my sexual orientation is," Hozier told Reuters backstage at the London venue.
"Regardless of the sexual orientation behind a relationship, it is still a relationship and still love... So people are free to make any assumption they want, it's grand," he laughed.
On Sunday, he performed the second of two sold-out gigs at London's Shepherds Bush Empire, which have won high praise from critics, and received five-star reviews in British newspapers.
As well as the Grammy nomination, Hozier, 24, is also a contender for International Male Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards.
"I am still kind of in awe of what's been going on this last year and the opportunities that I have been lucky enough to have. The Grammys coming up and the BRITs and stuff so I am thrilled, I really am excited," he said.
Chuck Barris, who tapped into Americans’ hunger to be on television by creating game shows such as “The Dating Game,” “The Newlywed Game” and his showcase for the acutely untalented, “The Gong Show,” died on Tuesday, media outlets reported.