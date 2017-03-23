LOS ANGELES Broadway star Idina Menzel says she has not yet grown tired of singing her big hit "Let It Go," even as she embarks on a 50-city world tour.

Menzel, the star of musicals "Wicked" and "Rent," said she gets to see new nuances in the Oscar-winning theme song from Disney's 2013 animated film "Frozen."

"I do that with 'Let It Go,' and I also use it as a time to connect with the young people in my audience and have them sing along," Menzel told Reuters Television.

"I have a 7-year-old boy, so as a mom it's such a great message of empowerment and teaching our kids to really be themselves so I'm just really proud of it."

Menzel, 45, said she prefers singing to acting on stage, film or television.

"I'm the most myself, the most free when I'm singing, when I'm performing. I don't hide behind anything. I guess I just use music to tell my story," she said.

Menzel, whose "A Broader Way" foundation runs arts-based projects for children in urban areas, spoke out against U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed cuts in arts funding in his administration's first budget.

"It's sad when other people don't recognize how important it is for us as a people. We just have to do the most we can to keep it around and give money when we can," she said.

Menzel's tour starts in Japan on March 29 and will take her to Europe and North America through Sept. 3.

(Reporting by Rollo Ross)