Jamie Foxx helped pull a man from a burning truck on Monday but the Hollywood actor declined to be called a "hero".

The truck flew into a drainage ditch outside Foxx's home in Moorpark, California. The actor and another witness ran to help the driver.

"We pull him out and as we pull him out, within five seconds later, the truck goes up," Foxx told reporters on Tuesday.

Asked about others calling him a hero for his swift actions, Foxx replied: "No. No ... I just look at like you just had to do something. It all just worked out. Without going too far into it, it all just worked out."